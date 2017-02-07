Alums from Minneapolis-St. Paul Catholic schools part of Super Bowl LI

by Matthew Davis

ST. PAUL, Minn. (CNS) — Minneapolis and St. Paul Catholic schools had their share of representation at Super Bowl LI in Houston Feb. 5.

New England Patriots wide receiver and St. Paul native Michael Floyd, who attended Cretin-Derham Hall for high school in St. Paul, became the third alumnus of the school to be on an NFL team that has won the Lombardi Trophy.

Floyd didn’t make the game-day lineup, but he nonetheless will get a Super Bowl ring as the Patriots rallied from a 28-3 deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime.

Minneapolis native and Falcons defensive end Ra’Shede Hageman, who attended Our Lady of Peace in Minneapolis for middle school, had two tackles in the game. Hageman received fan support from Our Lady of Peace during the week leading up to the Super Bowl.

Students held signs Feb. 1 in support of Hageman, and the photo went on the school’s Facebook page. Hageman commented in appreciation.

“Wow that’s crazy,” Hageman said on Facebook. “So many memories at OLP! Thanks for the love.”

Floyd played for the Arizona Cardinals until his Dec. 14 release. He joined the Patriots shortly afterward. When he was at Cretin-Derham Hall, he had a star-studded football career playing for the school’s Raiders during in the mid-2000s. He won Mr. Football in 2007 when he had 21 touchdowns as a senior and helped the Raiders reach the Prep Bowl.

Floyd continued his gridiron career at the University of Notre Dame and then with the Cardinals as a first-round draft pick in 2012. His time in Arizona ended abruptly this fall after he got a DUI arrest Dec. 12.

Following his Dec. 14 release from the Cardinals, New England picked him up off waivers Dec. 15, and he contributed in a couple of games. He had 37 catches and five touchdowns this season.

Hageman, who played prep football at Minneapolis Washburn and then at the University of Minnesota, had off-field issues in 2016, too, when he faced domestic violence charges in March. The NFL has a domestic abuse policy that calls for a six-game suspension, but the league hasn’t taken action against Hageman yet. He stayed on the Falcons roster for the season but sat out the first game of the season.

Hageman, a third-year defensive lineman and second-round draft pick, tallied 18 tackles and two sacks in 12 regular-season games for the Falcons. He also sacked Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the second quarter of the Falcons’ 44-21 blowout win for the NFC title Jan. 22.

Floyd joins center Matt Birk of the 2012 Baltimore Ravens and offensive tackle Ryan Harris of the 2015 Denver Broncos as the three former Cretin-Derham Hall players to win Super Bowls.

