It’s in the small stuff

by Moira Cullings

moira.cullings@theleaven.org

Life as a writer for The Leaven isn’t always what you’d expect.

The seemingly small story ideas we receive often turn out to provide some of the brightest and most inspiring tales.

One of many parts of our archdiocese I’ve gained new insight into while working for The Leaven is our parishes and schools.

Whether I’m inside a classroom interviewing students or hearing about parish activities from afar, I’m constantly surprised by how vibrant and alive our institutions are.

Our students seem to be on fire with their faith, friendships and love of service.

And when it comes to having that fire, John Paul II Catholic School in Overland Park is no exception.

The school recently held its fifth Husky Hustle event, which featured an obstacle course fun run organized by a team of parent volunteers.

“The goal is to promote health, school teamwork and to raise funds for whatever is needed most that year that directly benefits the kids,” said parent Amy Moran.

This year, she said, the money raised will go toward curriculum development.

The energy of the kids is evident in the photos below. Their positive attitudes and the friendships they’re able to build from activities like the Husky Hustle embody the Christian values our schools teach.

“The kids really show school spirit and teamwork, which is amazing to see,” said Moran.

“The eighth-graders will help out the preschoolers around the course, which is a half mile loop,” she added.

Many of the older students help the younger ones, and everyone cheers for one another throughout the obstacle course.

“It’s a super fun day, with lots of camaraderie, school spirit and teamwork,” said Moran.

It’s clear that something as simple as an obstacle course can bring a school together in a unique and exciting way, all while providing children with confidence in their abilities to make a difference in the lives of their peers through acts of kindness and support.

And, as a result, schools like John Paul II are creating leaders who can bring those positive qualities to the world.

Default Gallery Type Template

This is the default gallery type template, located in:

/data/5/1/15/12/1341664/user/1438221/htdocs/_wordpress/wp-content/plugins/nextgen-gallery/products/photocrati_nextgen/modules/nextgen_gallery_display/templates/index.php.

If you're seeing this, it's because the gallery type you selected has not provided a template of it's own.