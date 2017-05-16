World Youth Day logo shows symbols for Mary, Panama

by Catholic News Service

PANAMA CITY (CNS) — A logo depicting symbols for Mary, Panama and the Panama Canal was selected as the winning design to promote World Youth Day 2019.

The design by Amber Calvo, 20, a Panamanian student studying architecture, was chosen from 103 entries submitted for the event that will take place Jan. 22-27, 2019.

The entries were first evaluated by a group of graphic design and marketing professionals who settled on three designs submitted for review by the WYD Executive Committee 2019 and the Vatican’s Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life.

In introducing the logo, Archbishop Jose Ulloa Mendieta of Panama said the design “captures the message we wish to send to the youth of the world, the smallness of our country and the greatness of our heart, open to all held by the hand of Our Lady, who is a model of youth and courage, commitment and generosity, especially when she [said] yes to God’s call.”

Calvo’s design is in the shape of a stylized heart. It is two shades of blue with a red cross. The artwork includes a silhouette of Mary on the right at the moment she says, “Thy will be done” to God. The Panama Canal flows through Mary, symbolizing the pilgrim’s path through Mary to Jesus.

At the left in red, is an image of the Pilgrim Cross.

The Isthmus of Panama, the site of the event, is represented across the top of the design in the shape of a stylized “M.” The image refers to the Panamanian theme, “Bridge of the World, Heart of the Universe.” It also suggests the name of Mary and her motherly heart leads the pilgrim to Jesus, her son.

Within the image of Panama and above Mary’s head are five small white dots that represent her crown as well as the fact that pilgrims will travel to the event from five continents outside of North America.

The logo will appear on all World Youth Day materials, handouts, social media and websites.

