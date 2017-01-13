2 Responses

  Sharilyn Powelson

    St Boniface in Scipio kansas was my childhood church.
    My connection to it even in after all these years remains strong.
    Thank you for these pictures- They are beautiful.

  Joseph G. Phelps

    Why no Latin Mass there? Why no Carmelite Rite Mass there?

