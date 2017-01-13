Holy Destinations: St. Boniface in Scipio Posted by Todd Habiger on January 13, 2017 in Multimedia, Photo galleries, Videos, Web exclusive | 717 Views | 2 Responses video by Todd Habiger photos by Lori Wood Habiger Share this:SharePrintFacebookTwitterEmailPinterest
2 Responses
St Boniface in Scipio kansas was my childhood church.
My connection to it even in after all these years remains strong.
Thank you for these pictures- They are beautiful.
Why no Latin Mass there? Why no Carmelite Rite Mass there?