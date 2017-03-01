A call for acting!

by Jill Ragar Esfeld

jill.esfeld@theleaven.org

Calling all thespians, musicians and vocalists — or those who aspire to such titles!

The Community of the Lamb is producing an original play, and all are invited to participate.

If you prefer to be an audience member, you’re welcome, too.

The Little Sisters and Brothers of the Lamb are a mendicant order living in the heart of Kansas City, Kansas.

Their charism is based in living the Gospel and Jesus’ life in community.

And what better way to express that than to invite the community to join them in producing a play based on the Gospel?

“We will give a play about the mystery of the lamb with music, singing, instruments,” said Little Brother Christophe. “You invite everybody; it will be great!”

Such plays are a common practice in the community.

“It’s a way to integrate the Gospel because it’s very focused on the word of God,” explained Little Brother Joachim. “When we play and we act the Gospel, it’s a way to put it deeper in the heart.”

“We do it as a divertissement, but also a deeper divertissement,” added Little Brother Christophe. “At the same time some funny things — but some very deep things.

“It’s like a way to have a distraction, but in a deep way.”

The play/musical entitled “The Spring of the Three Children” will be performed on Saturday, April 29, at 2:30 p.m. in the Bishop Ward High School Auditorium and is open to the public.

Rehearsals for the production will be held on Thursdays and Fridays.

“Thursdays for the singing and Fridays for the acting,” said Little Brother Christophe.

The original play was created by a Little Sister.

“One Little Sister is very gifted in that,” said Little Brother Christophe. “She has put in a play all the Gospel of Mark.

“And we have done that in Rome in 2000 for the jubilee.”

Brother Christophe will produce the music.

“And if you know people who love to sing,” he said, “they are invited to sing with us.

“And we need people who play instruments to join us.”

A particular need is people who play cellos or flutes.

The Little Brothers are currently trying to raise funds to begin construction on their little monastery Light of Mary – Mother of God.

The play will be, in part, in thanksgiving for the success of their fundraising.

“We have this idea to finalize the fundraising,” said Little Brother Christophe. “It’s like something to give thanks, and also to ask for last help.

“And also to make clear to people what exactly is the mystery of the lamb.”

If you play an instrument, sing or would be interested in helping out, contact the Little Brothers here or (913) 998-6644.

If you prefer to just attend the performance, be sure to put April 29 on your calendar.